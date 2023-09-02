School boards grappling with AI use in classroom, but formal policies still elusive

Some of the largest school boards across Canada will begin the new school year without formal policies on the use of artificial intelligence in the classroom, despite concerns about how the technology will impact learning and academic integrity. Grade 3 teacher Catherine Rioux-Tache leads her students into class at Sainte-Cecile elementary school on their first day back to school in Montreal, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi