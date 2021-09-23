Model Linda Evangelista says body sculpting side-effect left her 'deformed'

Top model Linda Evangelista poses on the runway prior to a Dolce&Gabbana women's spring-summer 2015 show, part of the Milan Fashion Week, unveiled in Milan, on September 21, 2014. Canadian model Linda Evangelista, who commanded catwalks and magazine covers in the 1990s, is opening up about her private struggles with what she characterizes as a cosmetic treatment gone wrong. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Luca Bruno