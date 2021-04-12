Ontario man believed to be 1st Canadian with COVID-destroyed lungs gets transplant

Timothy Sauve and his partner Julie Garcia pose for a selfie on Toronto's Centre Island in a Sept. 7, 2018, handout photo. Sauve, a 61-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., was rushed to hospital with a deteriorating condition that eventually required a double-lung transplant --believed to be the first done in Canada on a patient whose lungs were irreparably damaged by COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Timothy Sauve, *MANDATORY CREDIT