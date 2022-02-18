Study finds that more serious COVID-19 infections led to more nightmares

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. People who had COVID-19 are more susceptible to nightmares and those who had more severe infections had more bad dreams, according to a new study involving a Université Laval researcher. THE CANADIAN PRESS/NIAID-RML via AP