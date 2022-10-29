'A game changer': Calgary archeologist says technology unveiling ancient Mayan city

An image of the Calakmul LIDAR survey is shown in a handout image. The use of LIDAR technology is allowing archeologists to peel away the rainforest and reveal the remains of an ancient Mayan city nearly twice the size of the City of Vancouver. University of Calgary archeologist Kathryn Reese-Taylor will be heading to the site in April. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Bajo Laberinto Archaeological Project and Instituto Nacional de Antropología e Historia **MANDATORY CREDIT**