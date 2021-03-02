2nd Jacob Lawrence painting missing for 6 decades located

This undated image provided by Peabody Essex Museum, of Salem, Mass., shows a 1956 painting "Immigrants admitted from all countries: 1820 to 1840—115,773," panel 28 from a private collection of a 30-panel series titled a "Struggle: From the History of the American People," by Black American artist Jacob Lawrence. The panel had been unlocated for more than sixty years, but the museum said Tuesday, March 2, 2021, it had been discovered in New York and would will join a national exhibition tour of the series. The locations of three other missing panels remain unknown. (The Jacob and Gwendolyn Knight Lawrence Foundation, Seattle/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York/Peabody Essex Museum via AP)