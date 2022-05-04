The mint's one-kilo platinum coin expected to fetch pretty penny at auction

The Royal Canadian Mint is launching a collection of bejewelled coins, including a one-kilogram platinum piece adorned with pink diamonds. The one-of-a-kind coin, “The Ultimate,” has a face value of $2,500. But Toronto’s Heffel Fine Auction House estimates the coin could fetch between $700,000 and $900,000 at its live sale on May 31. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-The Royal Canadian Mint **MANDATORY CREDIT**