Dolce&Gabbana seeks over $600M damages from 2 US bloggers

FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2018, file photo, founders of Dolce&Gabbana Domenico Dolce, left and Stefano Gabbana apologize in a video on Chinese social media, saying "sorry" in Mandarin seen on a computer screen in Beijing, China. The Milan fashion house Dolce&Gabbana filed a multi-million-dollar defamation suit in an Italian court against U.S. fashion bloggers who reposted anti-Asian comments attributed to one of the designers that led to a boycott by Asian consumers. The suit was filed in Milan civil court in 2019, but only became public this week, Thursday, March 4, 2021, when the bloggers posted about it on their Instagram profile, Diet Prada. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)