Terry Fox's legacy of resilience resonates during COVID-19 crisis, says brother

Terry Fox runs during his "Marathon of Hope" in 1981. It was 41 years ago to the day on Monday that Terry Fox dipped his artificial leg into the Atlantic Ocean at Cape Spear in St. John's, Nfld., to start his "Marathon of Hope'' in aid of cancer research. Fred Fox says his brother wasn't sure how long the cross-country trek would take, but he knew the only way to achieve his goal was to keep putting one foot in front of the other. THE CANADIAN PRESS PHOTO