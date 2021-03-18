Atwood, Grisham among contributors to pandemic novel

Author John Grisham attends the opening night of "A Time To Kill" on Broadway in New York on Oct. 20, 2013, left, and author Margaret Atwood attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York on Nov. 11, 2019. Atwood and Grisham are among several authors participating in a novel about the pandemic. The Authors Guild Foundation announced Thursday that it had reached a deal with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books & Media to publish “Fourteen Days: An Unauthorized Gathering." (AP Photo)