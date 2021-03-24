Canadians lend voices to Bono's animated series on vaccine importance

U2 frontman Bono speaks to the media after a meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, on July 24, 2019, from left, actress Penelope Cruz attends the "Wasp Network" premiere during the 57th New York Film Festival in New York on Oct. 5, 2019, and David Oyelowo attends the GEANCO Foundation Hollywood Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 10, 2019. Bono, Cruz and Oyelowo will lend their voices in an animated series to raise awareness about the importance of vaccine access. The ONE Campaign announced Wednesday that the series “Pandemica” will launch Thursday. (AP Photo)