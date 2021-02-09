Experts say race for COVID drugs dogged by false promises, lack of co-ordination

Dr. Jordan Feld, a liver specialist at UHN's Toronto Centre for Liver Disease, poses in this recent handout photo. More than a year after COVID-19 emerged, few therapies exist and many that do are expensive, cumbersome and unproven, say experts who blame disjointed data, funding and communication as factors derailing efforts to tamp down disease. While warp speed efforts to develop vaccines have produced several promising options in mere months, there’s been comparatively little push for treatment tools to cut severe cases and deaths that are crippling health-care systems, says COVID-19 researcher Dr. Feld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - University Health Network