L.L. Bean sees sales boom amid pandemic's push to outdoors

Will Foster, a worker at the L.L. Bean flagship retail store, adjusts display clothing on a mannequin, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Freeport, Maine. Maine-based retailer L.L. Bean saw the best sales in nearly a decade during pandemic. Officials say the Freeport-based retailer started its fiscal year with store closings and worries about survival but the company weathered the turbulent times to revenue growth of 5%. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)