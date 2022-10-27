Michelin Guide lands in Vancouver with eight stars for eight eateries

A dish from the restaurant iDen Quan Ju De Beijing Duck House is shown in this undated handout photo. Celebrated Beijing restaurant iDen & Quan Ju De is one of eight Vancouver restaurants to receive a coveted one-star rating from the Michelin Guide, which also feted 12 eateries with Bib Gourmands, reserved for establishments offering good food for good value. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Ken Huang *MANDATORY CREDIT*