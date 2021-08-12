WHO expert 'had concerns' about lab close to 1st COVID cases

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, Peter Ben Embarek of a World Health Organization team speaks to journalists as he arrives at the airport to leave, at the end of their WHO mission to investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. When WHO traveled to China earlier this year to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, Peter Ben Embarek said he was worried about biosafety standards at a laboratory close to the market where the first human cases were detected, according to a documentary released Thursday Aug. 12, 2021, by TV2, a Danish television channel. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, FILE)