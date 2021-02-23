BLM in Italian Fashion campaign shows early tangible results

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2020 file photo, fashion designer Stella Jean wears a face mask to curb he spread of COVID-19 as she holds fabrics during an interview with the Associated Press, in Rome. A digital runway show by five Italian fashion designers of African origin opens Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2020, one tangible result of a campaign launched last summer by the only Black Italian designer belonging to the Italian fashion chamber. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, file)