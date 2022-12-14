Cameras at babies' bedsides in B.C. neonatal intensive care unit comfort parents

Preethi Krishnan, right, holds her daughter Sudha, as her husband, Ashok Narasimhan, holds twin sister Shraddha in this undated handout photo. The couple took comfort in seeing their premature babies in hospital in between daily visits, thanks to cameras installed at the infants' bedsides at Richmond Hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Preethi Krishnan*MANDATORY CREDIT*