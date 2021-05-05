Jessica Alba’s Honest Co. soars 44% in stock market debut

FILE - Jessica Alba arrives at the 5th annual InStyle Awards on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the Getty Center in Los Angeles. Shares of Honest Co., the diaper and baby-wipe seller founded by Alba, soared 44% in their stock market debut, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, valuing the company at nearly $2.1 billion. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)