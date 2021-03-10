Invalidations of Meghan's claims of racism hurt Black women

British television host Piers Morgan speaks to reporters outside his home in Kensington, central London, Wednesday March 10, 2021. Morgan quit the “Good Morning Britain” program on Tuesday after making controversial comments about the Duchess of Sussex. The U.K.’s media watchdog said earlier Tuesday it was launching an investigation into the show under its harm and offense rules after receiving more than 41,000 complaints about Morgan’s comments on Meghan. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)