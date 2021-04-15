Barbers, artists help defy vaccine myths for people of colour

A box encouraging barber shop patrons to submit health questions is displayed at The Shop, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Hyattsville, Md. Barbers are member of the Health Advocates In Reach & Research (HAIR) program, which helps barbers and hair stylists to get certified to talk to community members about health. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a team of certified barbers have been providing factual information to customers about vaccines, a topic that historically has not been trusted by members of black communities because of the health abuse the race has endured over the years. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)