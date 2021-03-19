Severe COVID-19 infection linked to increased risk of stillbirth, preterm birth

Ada Mendoza's nephew touches her pregnant belly in her parents' apartment in the Catia neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. New data from Montreal researchers, who conducted a meta-analysis of 42 studies involving more than 400,000 pregnant people around the world, links COVID-19 to increased risk of pregnancy complications – including preterm birth and stillbirth. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matias Delacroix