Post-vaccination getaway plans scrambled by ongoing pandemic uncertainty

Christine Mak poses for a photo at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., in this February 2020 handout photo. For more than four decades, Christine Mak travelled every year to Disney parks and various conventions to commune with fellow fans of fantasy and science fiction. But her streak was interrupted early last year when the COVID-19 crisis halted cross-border celebrations. The Toronto resident thought vaccination would be her ticket to reuniting with the global group of friends she's made through shared enthusiasm for the British sci-fi serial "Doctor Who" and all things Disney. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Derwin Mak