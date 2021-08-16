Hybrid classrooms could become more common, but teachers say they have drawbacks

Kids ride their bikes past the sign for D.A. Morrison school in Toronto on June 2, 2021. Some Ontario teachers are gearing up to teach virtual students alongside their in-person classmates come September in a model they say comes with a host of problems -- technological and otherwise. The hybrid classroom emerged as a preferred model among some school boards as the province shifted back and forth between online and in-person learning due to the fluctuating COVID-19 situation last year, and it's expected to become even more common this fall as the Ministry of Education has mandated that school boards offer a virtual option all year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn