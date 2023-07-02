A new reality for summer day camps: possible disruptions due to air quality

Jaxon, 11, and Payton Albrecht, 8, are seen in Milverton, Ont., in an undated handout photo. In many southern Ontario cities, eye-watering haze forced daycares and schools to move recess indoors for some days in June, while outdoor team sports cancelled practices and some Canada Post mail delivery was halted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Sheila DeVries, *MANDATORY CREDIT*