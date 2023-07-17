Second Alzheimer's drug in pipeline can slow the disease by a few months but with safety risk

FILE - A sign for Eli Lilly & Co. sits outside their corporate headquarters in Indianapolis on April 26, 2017. New research shows another experimental Alzheimer's drug can modestly slow patients' inevitable worsening. Patients given monthly infusions of Eli Lilly and Co.'s donanemab declined about four to seven months more slowly than those given dummy infusions in a large study. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)