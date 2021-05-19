Toronto label Greta Constantine among winners at Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards

Bernadette Morra, shown in this undated handout image, wears Greta Constantine in Toronto. Toronto label Greta Constantine has been named womenswear designer of the year at the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards.The designer duo behind the brand, Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong, were among the trendsetters feted at a virtual gala Wednesday celebrating the fashion industry's top artists, influencers and business leaders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-George Pimentel * MANDATORY CREDIT*