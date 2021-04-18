Alma Wahlberg, mother of Mark, Donnie Wahlberg, dies at 78

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 16, 2005, file photo, Mark Wahlberg, executive producer of the HBO series "Entourage," and his mother Alma pose at the HBO party after the 62nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Alma Wahlberg, the mother of entertainers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and a regular on their reality series “Wahlburgers”, has died, her sons said on social media Sunday, April 18, 2021. She was 78. “My angel. Rest in peace,” Mark Wahlberg tweeted. (AP Photo/Lisa Rose, File)