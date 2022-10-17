Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards crown Lecavalier, Mr. Saturday top brands

Marie-Eve Lecavalier poses with her award along with presenter, actress Amanda Brugel, at the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards in Toronto on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Lecavalier has been named the year's top womenswear designer and Mr. Saturday is the top menswear designer. The two brands were crowned at a weekend gala for the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - CAFA, George Pimentel Photography