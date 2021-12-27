CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all

FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of his teachers to get an update on her COVID-19 symptoms, Friday, Aug., 20, 2021, in Wrightsville, Ga. On Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, U.S. health officials cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and also shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)