Submitted by JCI Penticton
JCI Penticton and Kettle Valley Memorial would like to give a huge thank you to all the volunteers that came out to the 2022 channel clean-up on October 23rd. With over 100 volunteers that signed up, approximately 60 + volunteers were able to attend in person.
Additional volunteer efforts were provided by David Pennylegion who dove along part of the channel collecting garbage from the channel floor.
Over 1,120 pounds of garbage was collected by those volunteers along the length of the channel. With help from Jack the Bear Construction and Coyote Cruises the garbage picked from that day was trucked to the city landfill. JCI Penticton would also like to thank the many other sponsors including our title sponsor Kettle Valley Memorial, and others including, Royal LePage, The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, Jacoh Signs, Minuteman Press, Boston Pizza, City of Penticton, Grizzy Water and Skytouch Flooring.Lastly, JCI Penticton would be remiss to not acknowledge the opportunity to conduct this event on Penticton Indian Band lands, for which they provided support for this event, and provide regular care and maintenance of the lands for which the channel runs through.