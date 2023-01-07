Winn Workman, a longtime resident of Naramata who has resided at Southwood Retirement Resort in Penticton for the past seven years, celebrated her 104th birthday this week alongside her daughter Jacky (standing) and other well wishers. Known for her adventurous spirit, Winn is described as an inspiration to everyone who knows her.
Happy 104th birthday
