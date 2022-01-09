Renowned blues harmonica player and vocalist Harpdog Brown died, Friday, the Red Deer Advocate has reported. He was 59.
A three-time Maple Blues Award winner as harmonica player of the year, Brown was a regular on the festival circuit and appeared several times on The Dream Cafe stage in Penticton.
His 1995 album, “Home Is Where the Harp” won the prestigious “Muddy Award” and was also nominated for a Juno Award. Brown remains the only Canadian, to date, to win the Portland-based "Muddy Award."
Born in Edmonton, as a child Brown spent time in foster care before being adopted. He picked up his unique nickname from blues fans at one of his shows in Kitsilano Beach. Shortly after that time, he legally changed his name.
Brown is survived by his two sisters. A previous marriage ended in divorce.