Eating seasonally is a sound proposition, until zucchini season rolls around, when the concept loses a bit of its romance.
Sweet in its tender, yellow and green-fleshed baby phase, its proliferation in the garden patch can quickly yield odd-shaped torpedoes seemingly overnight. Recently, I’ve experienced a few random acts of zucchini kindness appearing on my doorstep, as overwhelmed urban farmers look to neighbours and friends — and strangers — to offload their bounty.
I have my own garden’s micro-zucchini crop to deal with this year, now enhanced by “gifts” waiting in the wings. And with rising food costs, I’m determined to utilize as many — as creatively — as possible.
Zucchini’s flesh is on the bland side, making it a leader in versatility and adaptability. Basil, tomato and garlic; kaffir lime leaves, shallots and coriander; allspice, cinnamon and currants, the global pantry awaits. While zucchini can enhance dishes such as ratatouille as a bit player, using it in a starring role aids in using it up quickly. If you own a spiralizer, you can make zoodles in a jiffy. A spaghetti-like vegetable noodle that takes minutes to cook, zoodles can stand up to grated cheese or chopped tomatoes and basil with a splash of fragrant olive oil.
For an easy side dish, quickly sauté small rounds of the squash, adding in fresh herbs such as thyme or tarragon.
Stuffed zucchini, or zucchini boats, can also help use up an excess of summer squash. Slice lengthwise down the middle, and scoop out some of the flesh. Use that scooped-out flesh, chop and sauté along with other ingredients.
You can add ground meat if you like, pork or beef, or seafood such as chopped prawns. Add in leftover rice for more heft, and then herbs and spices such as parsley, mint and paprika. Or use warmer spices, such as cumin, cinnamon and allspice. Fill the hollowed out vegetable with a tablespoon, add on cheese or breadcrumbs and bake until cooked through and the tops are browned — delish!
For those torpedo shapes, I like to slice them long on the diagonal and salt for about an hour before grilling until tender. You can also marinate the slices with fresh or dried herbs in olive oil before grilling. Once tender, you can use them as a layer on a burger, or as an accompaniment to a cheese and charcuterie board, or chop and use in pasta. A quick pickle recipe also uses up an abundance of squash. Chef Derek Ingram of Elma uses the pickles as a garnish on the restaurant’s lamb kebabs.
I have sung the praises of zucchini fritters, using the grated flesh, spices and feta cheese in my column previously, but I’ve come across another recipe that is equally dead-easy and delicious — zucchini pancakes. While wonderful as is, feel free to add in herbs or extra cheese such as feta. They would also be right at home topped with a poached egg, or a squeeze of lemon and thick yogurt, or even smoked salmon. Either way, it’s another quick and tasty way to use up summer’s bounty.
Zucchini Pancakes
(Serves 4 as a side dish)
¾ lb. zucchini, peeled and grated (about 3 cups)
Salt
1 egg, lightly beaten
¼ cup milk
¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
¼ teaspoon hot sauce, or to taste
Freshly ground black pepper
½ cup flour
1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
Place grated zucchini in a colander and lightly sprinkle with salt, let stand 20 minutes. Gently press the zucchini with your hands to remove excess liquid.
Combine the squash with the egg, milk, cheese and hot sauce in a large bowl. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Sift flour with baking powder and stir into the zucchini mixture. Mix well.
Heat a lightly greased cast iron skillet or other pan until hot but not smoking. Cook the pancakes, a few at a time, using 3 tablespoons batter per pancake. Cook three minutes per side, flip and cook another minute or two.
Transfer to a serving platter and keep warm while cooking remaining pancakes.
Enjoy!
—
Addendum
The B.C. Chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier has announced their summer fundraiser to benefit scholarships for women in hospitality and the B.C. Food Bank. Picnic and Bubbles, on August 21st, is a fun collaboration with restaurants across BC, including the Okanagan. (In Penticton, choose from the Naramata Inn or the Restaurant at Time Winery.) The picnic-for-two includes a main dish created by the chosen restaurant, two side dishes, dessert and a bottle of bubbly. Tickets are $150 for two and must be purchased in advance. For complete list of participating restaurants go to lesdames.ca/picnic-and-bubbles
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable.