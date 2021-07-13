We seem to put a lot of stock into purchasing pillows for our comfort and home decor. There are throw pillows for the couch, special neck support pillows for sleeping, and the fun pillows that are there to be tossed on the floor, tucked under our legs or wrapped around us for comfort.
We love our pillows.
I have noticed that dogs seem to have the same love affair with their pillows as we are with ours. It could be something as simple as a small pillow for the dog to lay their head or a paw on during nap time. I have even seen the pillows being designated as the spot a bone or special toy gets put upon.
Then there are the dog pillows that have sides on them, creating a safe and cozy place to snuggle into and feel warm. The ones with sides come in all sizes but I have noticed most dogs prefer one that is a bit too small for them, opting for the cuddled feeling they must get when curled up in a pillow just large enough for them to fit.
Pillows can be strategically placed to a point that depending on the season, use of the pillow is determined if the dog is looking for a warm spot or searching for a cool reprieve.
Pillows in our house are part of the decor, and they are offered in every room and in various sizes. In the winter, capturing the place that is catching the heat from the fireplace has created an ongoing competition of who can get to the pillow in front of the heater first.
Of course there are pillows that catch the warm air coming from the floor vents, but they seem to be the second choice in our household.
The warm weather brings fans and air moving in different ways around the home. It is obvious where the air is cooler and is more inviting. Some spots in the house are cooled by the air conditioner. There is a race to see who gets to the coolest spots first. And if one dog gets up to get a drink of water, the other dogs take advantage of the welcome availability and will quickly occupy the recently deserted spot.
Pillows themselves are not as sought after in the summer as much as a cool floor. They are still loved, but for a different reason.
Summertime brings the joy of the largest pillow available being a wonderful place to dive into, roll around and dry off after being in the creek, or going swimming in the lake. The dogs are mostly dry by the time they get home, but that good roll on a pillow just can' t be denied.
I have seen them try to get under the pillow and roll around, and at other times dig their nose right into the pillow and push themselves across it with their hind legs. It seems to be a dog's way of drying off and having fun at the same time.
We all have different priorities in our home. For us it is obvious that pillows hold a special place in our hearts no matter what time of year it is. I should add that keeping my quilts away from them is a completely different story.
Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer who lives in Penticton