Danny Evanishen has been named recipient of the Volunteer of the Year Award by the Summerland Arts Council.
Among his many contributions, Evanishen was selected for his wine pouring expertise on display at Friday Night Live concerts and gallery show receptions, and his unfailing good humour.
“Danny is always there to help with a smile—packing and moving during the recent renovations of the building, solving a technical problem or simply helping to put up the tent for the Sunday Market,” said arts council president Janet Peake, when she presented the award at the recent concert by Kyle Anderson.
In recognition of the bravery and suffering of the Ukrainian people since the Russian invasion, Evanishen has been wearing an over-the-shoulder scarf bearing the national symbol, the tryzub, a gold trident on a blue shield.
Grandparents of both Evanishen and his wife, Jean Evanishen, immigrated to Canada from Ukraine in the early years of the last century.
The couple celebrate their Ukrainian heritage through their artistic endeavours.
Danny has written 11 books recording Ukrainian folk tales, a cookbook of his mother’s recipes and a book about a woman who survived the Second World War in Karkiv.
An accomplished potter, Jean has turned her attention to creating stunning pieces with Trypillian design. Noted for its beautiful ceramic pottery, the ancient Trypillian culture encompassed the area of present-day Ukraine.
The couple will be selling their books and pottery to help raise funds for Ukrainian refugees at the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Kelowna Saturday.