As this is Father's Day weekend, I think of my own father, who I will see back in the UK in a week; we have already planned a grand evening of feasting to celebrate my eighty-something Dad; these days; he looks a little like Gandalf the Grey with his ever-growing beard.
This weekend is an opportune time to celebrate fathers' immeasurable contributions to Canadian society. Beyond biological ties, fathers and father figures play a crucial role in shaping the lives of children and leaving a lasting impact. From providing guidance and support to instilling values and teaching. Who can't quote some saying from their Dad, such as,
'I'm not sleeping; I'm just resting my eyes.'
'When I was your age..'
'Money doesn't grow on trees.'
'Because I said so...'
And not forgetting the terrifying way of comforting us before going to sleep, ‘Don’t let the bed bugs bite.’
I'm sure you have many more.
Across Canada, countless fathers embody dedication, love, and sacrifice as caregivers, mentors, and role models. They form an integral part of the support system that nurtures children into well-rounded individuals. My Dad taught me not to react when you bash things or break them; I was relieved of this when I reversed his new BMW a little too quickly into an iron post, Starsky and Hutch style.
After the shock, he said, 'It's only a car; at least you weren't hurt.' I've applied that to my daughter's dents and write-offs, 'that's why we have insurance.' The role of father figures cannot be understated. While not every child may have a biological father present, numerous individuals step into the role: uncle, grandfather, family friend, or mentor. These individuals offer wisdom, profoundly impacting the lives of those they care for. Their influence resonates. It seems invisible throughout society.
I'm different from my Father, I can't grow a beard, and he was in the pub when I was born (1965), but to be fair, all men were banished from the maternity ward in the sixties; I'm not the same stereotypical type of Father as his generation, participating in this day is very important, I've done my share of childcare, and sought to engage in joint decision-making, shared roles and responsibilities, these actions create an environment that fosters respect, love, care and mutual understanding.
I like to think of the profound bond between Jesus Christ and His Heavenly Father. The relationship between Jesus and His Father is a powerful source of inspiration. Their relationship is shown by love, trust, and perfect unity. Jesus consistently refers to God as His Father, emphasising their inseparable bond and the guidance He receives from Him.
I treasure the words from heaven that the Father spoke at Jesus' baptism, 'This is My beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased.' I believe the heart expressed to Jesus is the heart God expresses to us, His children. Happy Father's Day to all the amazing fathers out there.
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna and regular contributor to the Saturday edition of The Herald and Daily Courier.