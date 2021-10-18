The Oct. 4 1957 launch of Sputnik 1, the world’s first artificial satellite, gave the USSR an early lead in the “Space Race.” To maintain this position, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev ordered Sputnik 2 to be launched on Nov. 7, barely a month later, for the 40th anniversary of the October Revolution.
This time, it would be demonstrated that a living creature could survive the launch and subsequent orbiting in space; another Soviet triumph!
The dog chosen for this mission was named Laika (“Barker”) — a three-year-old female mongrel that had already survived the mean streets of Moscow as a stray. Laika was trained to be comfortable in progressively smaller cages, placed in a centrifuge to simulate rocket acceleration and exposed to noise levels that would be encountered at launching.
Finally she was trained to wear monitors and a space suit, eat a high nutrition gel and poop in a bag. Laika passed all her tests.
There were no plans to return Laika to Earth — she was to be a sacrifice to science. Before the flight, one of the scientists took Laika home to play with his children. He wrote, “Laika was quiet and charming — I wanted to do something nice for her.”
The technicians felt similarly- when Laika was placed in the capsule, they kissed her nose and wished her bon voyage before locking the hatch. They knew she was on a one-way mission.
At the launch, sensors followed her respiration and heart rate, which increased well above usual. Once in orbit her rates returned to normal after three hours of weightlessness, and there were signs that she ate some food. Unfortunately temperature controls were faulty, and recent reports admit that Laika died of overheating after four orbits of Earth. Five months and 2570 orbits later, Sputnik 2 and Laika’s remains disintegrated on re-entry.
Undoubtedly Laika’s mission provided some knowledge of the effects of space flight on living creatures; Yuri Gagarin was next to successfully follow her into orbit in 1961.
Laika also sparked world-wide debate on the use of animal testing to advance science. At the time there was little controversy in the Soviet bloc, however. Laika was honoured with statues, a brand of cigarettes, and of course postage stamps throughout the communist countries.
I have a small collection of these stamps produced shortly after the flight, from Albania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Mongolia, Poland, Romania and of course the USSR. Laika always looks brave and noble.
Even today it is not hard to find Laika still alive in our culture. There are Laika watches and t-shirts for sale online, and cartoons and songs on YouTube.
The graphic novel “Laika” by Nick Abadzis is a good read and available in the Penticton library. And recently, a whole lot more countries that had absolutely nothing to do with Laika have found that space stamps and dog stamps sell well, so why not produce space dog stamps?
So now if you want a complete Laika stamp collection you have to buy shiny new ones from Burundi, Mali, Congo, Maldives, Ajman, Sharjah, Ascension, Burkina Faso, Tanzania, Bosnia, North Korea, Central African Republic and the Comoros.
There are probably more, but I have given up.
Sorry, Laika.
