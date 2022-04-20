A South Okanagan initiative created by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) has resulted in $7.4-million of investment in the environment over five years.
The South Okanagan Conservation Fund (SOCF) has now disbursed 38 grants worth just over $1.5-million since 2017 and has attracted matching funds from other sources worth $5.9-million.
“What is exciting about this fund, aside from the incredible work on the ground, is the power it has to leverage other funds from elsewhere,” said SOCF Administrator Bryn White. “I think that will continue to increase every year.”
The SOCF is funded by an annual property value levy in participating areas the South Okanagan. Applications must be made by eligible non-profit organizations and must address at least one threat to biodiversity. A technical advisory committee with expertise across broad environmental disciplines, reviews and makes recommendations to RDOS for approval.
“The application process is quite accessible,” said White. “Smaller, more local groups that have an idea for good environmental projects but may not have the background, can partner with a more experienced organization.”
A strata at Twin Lakes recently did just that and received more than $7,000 from the SOCF’s 2022 funding round to improve the foreshore ecosystem at the edge of their property. This year, the SOCF also awarded the Okanagan Nation Alliance $21,349 for their Ellis Creek project to restore riparian habitats. In total, the RDOS greenlit $161,085 for eight environmental projects in 2022.
“This work is directly related to maintaining those natural ecological functions on our landbase that help prevent flooding and filter our water and our air,” said White. “The sustainability of our natural ecosystems influences our quality of life here.”
SOCF money is also used to acquire ecologically sensitive land. Since 2017, SOCF grants have been used by land trusts in the South Okanagan to secure 160 hectares – or 800 hockey rinks – of important habitat. The Okanagan Similkameen is one of the four most endangered ecosystems in Canada.
The idea for the SOCF was proposed to the South Okanagan regional district Board by the South Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Program (SOSCP). The RDOS adopted a bylaw to create the SOCF in December 2016. At that time, there were only two such funds in B.C.
“Our regional district was really quite visionary in implementing this,” said White. “The conservation fund is a really hope-inspiring tool … it can empower citizens to support sustainability here.”
Today, the SOCF is one of four conservation funds in B.C. Two are in the Kootenays and one is in the North Okanagan.
“I’d love to see more applicants, more projects,” said White. “We’ve just scratched the surface, there’s so much more that needs to be done and will be done over the next 10 years.”
The SOCF helps to fund several of the organizations giving Meadowlark Festival Tours (https://meadowlarkfestival.ca/festival-at-a-glance/). Please join them and learn more about our South Okanagan natural heritage.
To apply to the fund, visit https://soconservationfund.ca/apply-for-conservation-funding/
This column was funded by the Osoyoos Desert Society.