The Summerland Community Centre, 9710 Brown Street welcomes Marty Edwards and the Revival for a dance concert, Friday, July 14, beginning at 7 p.m.
Considered to be one of B.C.’s favourite cover bands, the trio faithfully recreates several genres from the 1960s to present.
Marty Edwards has entertained fans since the early 1970s, starting his music career as a guitarist and lead singer for a popular Canadian-based country band.
Since those early days, he has performed a variety of music genres to sold-out audiences in nine countries on four continents.
He is arguably best known in recent years for his side gig as a tribute to Kenny Rogers. His television appearances include the Oprah Winfrey Show, The Tonight Show With Jay Leno and CNN.
The trio also features Betty Anne Northup and multi-instrumentalist Craig Brown.
Northup’s professional career began at age 14 in Montreal, but she has long since become an international performer and recording artist. She is a diverse and engaging performer on vocals, piano and guitar, easily covering rock, jazz, country and folk genres. Her rich vocals flawlessly complement her natural instrumental ability on keys and violin.
She is totally at home whether she is performing solo, fronting a band, or acting and singing in musical theatre.
Craig Brown is a multi-instrumentalist, and one of Canada’s premiere fingerstyle guitarists. He has released six solo guitar instrumental albums, and has a long list of studio credits as a musician, and/or producer. One of Brown’s performances was included on Six Strings North of the Border (Volume 2) which featured some of Canada’s foremost acoustic guitar players.
For your opportunity to enjoy this great evening of first-class entertainment, you can get tickets in advance for $20 at Artisans of the Okanagan on Victoria Street N. in Summerland, or online at: summerlandcommunitycentre.ca