So-Co Sound Country

So-Co Sound Country at The Dream Cafe

So-Co Sound Country featuring, from left, Rod Rose (drums in the background), Frank Artes and Robert Johnson rock the house at The Dream Cafe, Saturday night in support of their new CD Eclectic Avenue. The blues and jazzy trio, recently featured on CBC Radio, perform again at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance from the centre.

