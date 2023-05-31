Opera Kelowna is bringing a classic opera to life – with an updated Canadian twist – for this summer’s mainstage performances of W.A. Mozart’s Cosi fan tutte.
Cosi fan tutte (roughly translated as ‘they are all like that’) tells the story of two sisters on vacation, facing the conundrum of remaining faithful to their new sweethearts. An added touch of mischievous double-crossing – set against the backdrop of an historic resort in the Rocky Mountains – rounds out this refreshing take on some of the most timeless joys and pitfalls of young love and relationships says the media release.
Based on a cheeky Canadian concept developed by Sheldon Johnson, renowned Canadian director Rob Herriot will lead an all-Canadian cast, including local professionals Kelly Coubrough (Fiordiligi), Stephanie Tritchew (Dorabella), Mark Wells (Don Alfonso), and Opera Kelowna debuts from Toronto-based Caitlin Wood (Despina), Montreal-based Matthew Dalen (Ferrando) and Berlin-based Micah Shroeder (Gugliemo).
Opera Kelowna Artistic Director Rosemary Thomson will conduct the
performances, which will include a live professional orchestral ensemble.
Thomson says “This is some of the most beautiful music I’ve ever conducted. This opera is sometimes seen as a lighter companion to the other works Mozart composed with Lorenzo da Ponte (The Marriage of Figaro or Don Giovanni), but I am always struck by how Mozart never fails to put us, the listeners, right into the middle of the emotion in question with his musical creativity.”
Tickets are now on sale via the KCT website. As part of Opera Kelowna’s commitment to accessibility, 10 per cent of all tickets will be available at Pay-What-You-Wish pricing.
Details on all upcoming activities and ticket sales are available now at operakelowna.com
Presented by ATB Wealth, the performances will take place Aug 18 and 19 at the Kelowna Community Theatre.