On Jan. 7, 2020, after a short but intense morning of contractions, my midwife told me that it was time to get into the water.
So, I dipped into the birth pool that was set up in my kitchen and, with some gentle coaching and lots of care, my son soon entered the world.
Both of my children were born at home under the professional guidance and care from local midwives. The team at Willow Community Midwives delivered my two greatest joys and they helped me through some of the hardest, happiest days of my life.
It’s hard to put into words just how much the quality of care, professionalism, and compassion from my midwives mattered to me during pregnancy and birth. The connection and assurance that comes with midwife care is a huge part of the benefit that these wonderful women provide to all their clients and families.
When I heard the news the other day that Willow Community Midwives in Penticton is closing their practice, I wasn’t shocked (this pandemic has taken a lot of the shock value from these big announcements) but I was really, really saddened. I don’t know all the reasons behind the closure of Willow, but I know it would have been a huge decision and heart wrenching for everyone involved.
At the beginning of the pandemic, Midwives were not on the list of essential workers in B.C.. They had to buy their own PPE (up until November) and they’re still paying for their own cleaning supplies. They pay for their own clinic space and all their medical supplies.
Provincially, they are the only healthcare providers not being compensated with pandemic pay. They’re not eligible for quarantine replacement income. These women are all sole proprietors who work all hours of the day, while providing one of the most critical components of care in the world.
They have no benefit plans and, ironically, no maternity leave benefits. And now they have to close their clinic because they can’t find enough midwives to keep going.
The past year has been hard and midwives everywhere are facing burn out. A recent survey shows that pre-COVID, 45% of midwives were burned out. That number has now risen to 77%. Further, 20% are looking to leave the profession altogether.
They don’t feel valued and they don’t have the government support that they deserve. They’ve always covered for each other and filled in to ensure everyone is cared for, but this is becoming harder and harder to do.
I am told that this closure could be just the tip of the iceberg in B.C. Midwives need support and our communities will suffer if they do not receive it. This isn’t just a problem that is going to impact us in the South Okanagan.
There are hundreds of families who will never get the opportunity to work with this group of female carers. Our community suffers a great loss when we don’t have a choice of maternity care providers and so I will hold onto the hope that in the future, the midwife clinic will return.
In the meantime, the Province of B.C. needs to step up and help solve this before we lose even more of our most life giving, dedicated practitioners.
We need to support these women like they have supported us. You can help by writing to provincial representatives to share your stories and push for fair compensation.
Health Minister Adrian.dix.mla@gov.bc.ca
Premier John Horgan premier@gov.bc.ca
More information about midwifery and what is at stake can be found through bcmidwives.com