I received a text from a friend this week that said, “I’ve finished all the seasons of Shetland.” Shetland is a gritty TV show, a murder mystery, created from the novels by award-winning writer Ann Cleeves. It follows the swirling world of DI Jimmy Perez.
The Shetland landscape is stunning and bleak, and the dark waters of the North Sea are an ideal backdrop for the many murders on these small wind-swept Isles, full of winding roads and abandoned farmhouses and the many secrets held by the islanders.
What amazed me was how quickly my friend and his wife consumed the eight seasons.
But then, pulling myself up, I did the same with Shetland and the story of Chief Inspector Morse, the classical music lover who solved the endless Murders in the small city of Oxford.
Why do we love reading murder mysteries and watching them on the flickering screen?
Is it the darkness, the evil and the implied gore and slaughter? I don’t think so.
The best murder mysteries are more implied. I believe that there is a much deeper reason, a hidden reason why this category of entertainment compels us.
I think it is a profoundly spiritual reason, hidden in the heart of all humanity, and reflects the work and nature of God in all our lives.
It boils down to the word justice. We all desire to see justice happen.
When evil or darkness occurs, we yearn to see things put right so that truth, light and justice occur.
It is a highly satisfying moment when DI Jimmy Perez stands on the shoreline, looking towards Norway, and you know he has solved the crime and will then serve Scottish justice with a solid accent.
We see the desire for justice in the playground when children know if someone is unfair or when we are watching sports when a wrong decision is called, and we can hear the appeals for fair play.
We long to bring justice to the world, war, poverty, inequality, political corruption, and environmental destruction.
And while we can play our part. We can be reassured that Jesus promised a day of justice, a new day when he said he would put all things right.
He promised a new age, a new creation and a new beginning. God will do for the world, what he did for Jesus on Reresection Sunday, heal what is broken.
There is a second reason why we like murder mysteries; we instinctively know the end of the story. It will be solved and put right.
As the last chapter in the bible declares, “I heard a loud shout from the throne saying, “Look, the home of God is now among men, and he will live with them, and they will be his people; yes, God himself will be among them. He will wipe away all tears from their eyes, and there shall be no more death, sorrow, crying, or pain. All of that has gone forever” Revelations 21:3-4
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.