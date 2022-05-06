Co-hosting Business before Business May 12
The SOS Medical Foundation is delighted to co-host the first Business before Business event on Thursday, May 12.
As members of the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, the SOS Medical Foundation and Cherry Lane Shopping Centre are teaming up to put on a fantastic breakfast meeting.
Cherry Lane is providing a great place for all to gather and have prizes all lined up. The foundation’s SOS Café is providing our popular catering individual breakfast boxes and beverages to all attendees. We’re looking forward to connecting with all in the business community.
Ophthalmology microscope at Summerland Health Centre
The Zeiss Ophthalmology microscope, necessary for eye surgeries at Summerland Health Centre, needs to be replaced.
At 20 years old, repairs are no longer an option. The medical team have reported that there have been several breakdowns including failing of the camera inside the unit that provides a visual to the medical team. Without a working microscope, surgeries will be cancelled.
More than 1,700 patients use this service in our region and some come as far away as Grand Forks and Merritt. In addition, with our aging demographics, the patient load is always increasing.
We also know that investing in new technologies serves to attract and retain ophthalmologists, in particular recently graduated ophthalmologists, as this is the technology with which they are most familiar.
The gift of vision is priceless. One patient shared their journey with us as follows: “It wasn’t in my plans to have to use the services of the ophthalmologists at the Summerland Health Care centre.
“At a recent visit with my optometrist, I was told I had cataracts. Based on my family history I thought it would be years before I needed to address it — after all, I was only 45. But my life was turned upside down when I opened my eyes one morning and I couldn’t see the expression on my husband’s face that I always looked forward to.
“I thought the fog would pass with some eye drops — but I soon learned I could not see to drive myself to work or read a text from my daughter. I was scared and nervous as I learned it was time for surgery.
“However, I was pleasantly surprised. My surgery only lasted 30 minutes, and I felt no pain. My recovery was quick and I was so grateful to wake up next to my husband and see his smiling face.”
Therefore, the SOS Medical Foundation has granted $150,000 towards the purchase of a new microscope that will benefit all patients in need throughout the South Okanagan Similkameen.
Meet Tara, board director and finance chair
Tara Vanden Pol is the regional manager of commercial banking at Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union.
Specializing in commercial lending, Tara works with small- and medium-sized businesses providing advice in all aspects of their banking needs, including both growth and working capital solutions.
She enjoys building relationships with her clients and helping them reach their financial goals. Tara began her career in banking in 2000 and in 2005 transferred to Penticton.
Tara and her husband decided to raise their family in Penticton and have happily lived here ever since. Tara was raised in the small farming community of Morrin, with a population of only 240.
In this rural setting, she learned the importance of community, and at a young age fostered a commitment to giving back to the community in which she lives. Tara has been a member of the SOS Medical Foundation board since 2018 and she serves as treasurer and chair of the finance committee.
Sally Ginter is the Chief Executive Officer of the South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Medical Foundation.