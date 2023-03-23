This month, South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation celebrated the Summerland Hospital Auxiliary’s $1-million pledge towards the foundation’s $10 million oncology campaign!
The campaign is needed to relocate the Penticton Regional Hospital Community Oncology Network Clinic from the first floor to a larger and updated space on the third floor of the hospital, enabling more care, safer care, and an enhanced environment for patients and staff.
With the incidence of cancer estimated to increase in the Interior region over the next 20 years, an expanded and modern oncology department will support the expected increase in demand for outpatient medical oncology services provided at the new clinic.
The Ladies Hospital Auxiliary, (now the Summerland Healthcare Auxiliary), was first formed in April 1909. With the help of funds raised by the auxiliary, the first cottage hospital was established in Summerland at Fenner House on April 11, 1910. Early fundraising activities included tag days, catering, making and selling baby clothing, and fashion shows.
In 1959, the first thrift shop found its home in the old municipal office and library building. In 1972, with $58,000 in funds raised and a mortgage in place, the thrift shop moved to its current location on 13216 Victoria Rd. N. in Summerland. The mortgage was ceremonially burned just two years later in 1974.
Currently the auxiliary has over 170 volunteers who assist in the fundraising success of the thrift shop. And if you ever want to see how popular the store is, the lineup outside tells the tale!
Since the auxiliary’s inception in 1909, $7.7 million in donations has been gifted to health-care services in our region. This latest gift of $1 million is a welcomed and needed contribution towards the foundation’s $10-million goal. Thank you, Summerland Health Care Auxiliary, for the amazing work you do and your incredible support!
SOS Café: serving up compassion
Did you know that the SOS Café is part of the SOS Medical Foundation? Did you know that profits from the café go towards health-care equipment and patient comforts? This is only possible because of the wonderful volunteer workforce at the SOS Café. And this month, we are featuring volunteer Caryll Tawse.
Caryll has been volunteering at the SOS Café since July 2016, and has accumulated over 1,400 volunteer hours. Caryll has a close connection to health care as she was a registered nurse for over 40 years
Her past position before a well-deserved retirement was as public health manager, communicable diseases and immunization, for Halifax and area. Caryll is a super volunteer, consistently showing up early for her shifts and is always willing to cover other shifts as needed. She also volunteers in the office, rolling coins, adding up volunteer hours and preparing spreadsheets.
Caryll was raised in The Pas, Man., where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Bruce. After retiring, they were both ready for a change and picked Penticton as their new home.
Caryll volunteers at the SOS Café because she gets to meet new people, learn new things and have fun. She also continues to volunteer at the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 in Halifax, by reviewing stories and adding them to the database. Pier 21 holds a special place in her heart as it was there that her mother emigrated from the Ukraine in 1929.
Upon arriving at the SOS Café, Caryll realized that in the 1980s, she had nursed in Lunenburg, N.S., with another volunteer’s mom. Finally, and most importantly, Caryll’s favourite café menu item is an iced vanilla latte.
