Whether it's chestnuts roasting on an open fire or that rare partridge in a pear tree, holiday traditions come in all sorts of guises, imbued with meaning, regardless of what holiday you’re celebrating.
My traditions have changed over the years. For my husband and me, a connection to Mexico — a place we've spent many Christmases over the years — is represented by our collection of vintage Mexican blown-glass ornaments sparkling on our tiny tree.
In the Okanagan, we’ve created new traditions. Our musical backdrop is always Vince Guaraldi’s A Charlie Brown Christmas, and carols from the Choir of King’s College, Cambridge. After long-distance phone calls to family, and a bracing walk along the lakeshore, we cook a delicious meal together. This year it’s lamb roast with an array of sides including Brussels sprouts — chopped and sautéed with lemon zest, garlic, chilies and capers — enjoyed with wines we’ve squirreled away for the occasion.
I’m always curious about the holiday traditions of others in our community, so I recently reached out to some of our food and wine purveyors to ask them how they'll be celebrating.
After one of their busiest days of the year, Christmas Eve, Connor and Alisha MacKay-Dunn of Buy The Sea, shuck fresh oysters and put their feet up to unwind with a “cheesy Hallmark movie” and rum and eggnog.
After a hefty English breakfast on Christmas Day, all the wrapping from their gifts is collected into a big pile where Alisha ceremoniously jumps into the middle. With extended family spread out — three major dinners are planned — 'turnip puffs', taken from an old copy of Best of Bridge, feature prominent.
Michelle Golifardo of Edsa Minimart is celebrating Christmas Eve this year with her husband and two children, and her parents — here from the Philippines. The women will cook many classic Filipino dishes including: jamon, a cured smoked ham with a sugar glaze; lechon pork belly; lumpia, a type of spring roll with ground pork and prawns; and pancit, a stir-fried noodle dish, symbolizing health and long life. The next day, a bigger celebration will take place among five Filipino families with “lots and lots of food.”
Christmas Eve, “to capture the spirit, not the consumerism”, is the Slovak tradition for Jan Petrasek and Silvia Petraskova of Petrasek Bakery. Festivities begin before presents are opened, with the breaking of oplatka, a crispy, very thin and dry biscuit topped with honey, that is shared with the family as a symbolic gesture of good wishes. A series of meat-free courses is enjoyed throughout the evening including cabbage soup, potato salad, breaded and fried fish, and a table laid with pastries, accompanied by the gesture of cutting an apple to reveal its star-like core — a symbol of good luck. At midnight, sausage, along with cabbage and bread, is consumed, and presents opened.
At Apex Mountain, with a fireplace keeping things warm and cozy, Dylan and Penelope Roche of Roche Wines will be preparing their Christmas Day feast. With a musical backdrop of Edith Piaf and Charles Aznavour, the festivities commence with foie gras with raisins followed by roast turkey stuffed with morel mushrooms and Armagnac. There’ll be Sauterne, Champagne and wines from the couple’s winery, plus a lovely Vacherin, a French meringue cake stuffed with fruit and ice cream.
Having just moved into a smaller house, Cannery Brewing's Patt Dyck will tone down the Christmas guest list to nine or 10 (from the usual 12 to 24). One thing remains the same — Welsh griddle cakes. Made with currants and mace, and served with homemade jams, they're accompanied by the reading of the iconic children’s book, The Polar Express, as well as a selection of cheeses and “time to share.” Kim Lawton, Cannery’s PR liaison, always starts Christmas Day with a local blend coffee and Baileys before walks with her husband and two dogs, holiday movies, and being grateful, followed by special dishes enjoyed at her parents' home on the West Bench — turkey, stuffing, mashed and sweet potatoes, and Brussels sprouts, enjoyed with a buttery oaked Chardonnay.
Ayse and Mike Barluk of Elma continue Turkish traditions started by her parents by celebrating on New Year’s Eve. Joined by extended family, they’ll enjoy a roast turkey with all the fixings, along with Russian salad — a Turkish NYE staple — turkey stock cooked rice, oven-roasted Brussels sprouts with leeks and spices, her mother’s chocolate apple cake with Turkish coffee whipped cream and burma (baklava), enjoyed with two-hour-steeped black tea. Her mother continues a symbolic tradition of smashing a pomegranate in front of their home to ensure good fortune.
Holiday baking starts early for the busy Kerry Younie, wine shop manager at Ruby Blues — and costume designer. (She’s currently creating 315 costume changes for a cast of 45 for the Soundstage Production, Disney Broadway Showcase, in January). Butter tarts, shortbread and sugar cookies — and almond roca for all her friends — are just some of the sweets on her roster. On Christmas morning, vintage silver champagne coupes, inherited from her husband’s family, are filled with mimosa cocktails before a large family brunch of homemade cinnamon buns, bacon and eggs. Later, following a long walk, they enjoy a sit-down meal of roast ham, scallop potatoes, orange carrots and Brussels sprouts stir-fried with oyster sauce and five spice powder – a refreshing departure from the usual.
However you celebrate — and cook your Brussels sprouts — happy holidays!
With fork and pen in hand, and a taste for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable.
Kerry Younie’s Almond Roca
Yield: Two pounds
1 lb. Butter
2 cups sugar
2 Tablespoons corn syrup
¼ cup water
1 1/3 cups slivered almonds, lightly toasted
8 ounces semisweet chocolate, chips or chopped
2/3 cup finely chopped almonds, lightly toasted
Melt butter in heavy saucepan over low heat. Add sugar, stir until dissolved. Add corn syrup and water. Cook over low heat to 290 degrees on candy thermometer, stirring slowly frequently. Remove from heat. Stir in slivered almonds. Pour into shallow baking sheet. Cool. Melt chocolate in saucepan over low heat. Cool slightly. Pour half the chocolate over cooled candy layer; sprinkle with half the chopped almonds. Let stand until firm. Invert onto wax paper. Cover with remaining chocolate and chopped almonds.
Break into pieces.