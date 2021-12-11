Going out into nature is a traditional human birthright. We have dozens of reasons for these outings: birding, exercise, solitude, botany or just sheer adventure.
We Okanagan residents have the great privilege of easy access to nature trails, often just a short distance from our homes. This is certainly true for Summerland, where I live.
As a trail walker myself, exercising my precious birthright, I notice a disturbing trend; trail braiding. Brand new trails branching off from existing trails, often into more challenging terrain. These new trails are not made by walkers: they are made by ATVers, dirt bikers, mountain bikers and, more recently, e-bikers.
I don’t have much sympathy for the ATVers and dirt bikers, who let fossil fuel do all the work. The gonzo mountain bikers do earn some of my respect, for their sheer leg power.
But as an ecologist, I have a message for all vehicular trail users, whether fossil or leg-powered: don’t braid. Stay on existing trails. If you want to make your trip harder, just go farther, but stay on existing trails.
I would like to offer a mandatory class to this vehicular group: it is called “Soil Disturbance 101.” Every new trail you create destroys a narrow band of vegetation — the grasses, the broadleaves, the mosses and lichens that absorb moisture and hold soil in place. Subsequent users of the same new trail cut it deeper, and wider. The worst examples I see are the dirt bike trails that go straight up steep hillsides. Then rain and snowmelt start eroding the exposed soil, cutting the new trail even deeper and wider.
Then come the invasives. The cheatgrasses, the knapweeds, the sulfur cinquefoils, the toadflaxes, the houndstongues, the thistles and all their noxious, non-native comrades. They all rely on bare, recently disturbed soil to establish themselves. Our weed specialists warn us that brand new invasive species appear in the Okanagan on a regular basis. Trail braiding offers a splendid opportunity for these invasives to do what they are best at: invade.
New bike and ATV trails are found everywhere, on municipal land, and on Crown land. There is zero regulation of this activity by either municipal or provincial staff. Whether this is due to lack of concern or lack of staff, I don’t know.
But the bottom line is this: if we citizens give a hoot about the ecological integrity of our Okanagan hills and valleys, we can’t wait for ineffective governments. We need to stop this rampant trail braiding activity ourselves, and stick to established trails.
Going out into nature is our birthright, and nature is best seen on foot. If you need a serious cardio workout, find a steep hill and hike straight up it.
The earth is used to the human footprint. In fact, it welcomes it.
Don Gayton is a Summerland ecologist and writer.Visit: dongayton.ca