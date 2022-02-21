It’s not always easy travelling with a dog, but we find ways to make things work.
There are special beds and hammocks available that we can put in the car to keep them comfortable. We can use dog seat belts, special travel water containers, and have a link on our phone to every dog friendly place, including dog parks and rest stops along the way.
I personally know where all of the Dairy Queens are for my dogs. Any pee stop has to include Dairy Queen for an ice cream break. Beaches and water are also on my list of places to take a break and get a breath of fresh air. We all have our different routines and ideas to keep a dog happy wherever we go.
My most challenging experience to make the trip the best I can is taking Lucy on trips with me when I fly to different parts of the country. As of now we haven’t flown for about two years, but the time will come when we will board a plane again and continue with our international and cross country training of service dogs. For now, we remain home.
I discovered Lucy loves the activity in an airport. She can sit at a window and watch planes land and take off all day. She will watch them in the sky upon landing and follow their progress until they are on the ground and at a complete stop.
For taking off, she watches them taxi out, focused on their every move and seems excited when they roar down the airstrip and take air. If I am early enough at our small airport, we will sit outside so she can really get a good view of everything going on.
The larger airports are also entertaining for her. She is very well versed on security and knows that I leave her on the other side of the scanner as I walk through. She patiently awaits her turn and walks to the security guard when she is called.
They usually flash the baton over her, and sometimes dust her vest. She just stands there while they check her out.
After we go through security, there are always the escalators that take you to a second floor. She patiently watches people through the glass walls and anticipates the second floor walk about. She finds her curiosity is full filled as she watches people below her walking about, running to flights and catching up with friends and family. But the most enjoyable part of the airport for her is the moving sidewalk.
She can ride through the airport and lie down and watch everything around her. If our flight is delayed I only need to take her on this walkway about every 20 minutes and she is content.
She loves to go through the gates and board a plane. Being greeted by people and escorted to her place on the flight seems to be an adventure. Occasionally someone comes by and asks if she would like some water. I always ask for crushed ice. It is less of a mess and she loves to chew on it. Most of the time she doesn’t have to share her spot on the floor with anyone’s feet but mine, so she gets to relax and lie down for the entire flight.
I think if I went into an airport to drop someone off or pick them up, she would be disappointed that we were not going on a trip. I could see her confidently walking to the security gate and trying to tell me that it’s time to travel.
Cheri Kolstad is a certified dog behaviourist, dog groomer and trainer who lives in Penticton. Email: cakcanada@gmail.com