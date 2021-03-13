Variants are accounting for a steadily-increasing number of new COVID-19 cases in B.C.
Twelve per cent of the 648 new cases confirmed Friday were caused by variants, compared to 10% on Thursday and less than 5% two weeks ago.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is still here, and we are facing headwinds,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement on Friday.
In Ontario, variant viruses — commonly named for where they were first discovered, the U.K., South Africa and Brazil — account for 42% of new COVID-19 cases.
The variants, first detected late last year, have become the dominant form of the virus in many other jurisdictions.
Thirty-nine of the 648 new cases of COVID-19 reported province-wide, on Friday were in the Interior Health region.
There are 5,070 active cases in B.C., with 255 people being treated for the disease in hospital. The rest are recovering at home. No new deaths were reported, with the toll remaining at 1,397.
A total of 717 cases in B.C. have been caused by the variants — the most prevalent of which is the B.1.1.7, first detected in the U.K.
Just over 380,000 British Columbians have been vaccinated. Vaccine bookings are open for people over 85 and Indigenous people over 65 by calling 1-877-740-7747 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
No new cases have been reported in outbreaks at Cottonwoods or Kelowna General Hospital.