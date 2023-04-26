When dining out, I love fine linens, locally-sourced ingredients and gracious service like the next person. But on occasion, pomp and circumstance get kicked to the curb for a guilty pleasure.
Enjoyed alone or with a co-conspirator, in your car, or at home, a trashy kind of dish can tick all the boxes of sustenance with a big dose of fat, salt and juicy sloppiness.
Such is the case every Friday at the bustling Naramata General Store where Redneck Tacos reign for lunchtime supremacy. The taco-in-a-bag — if you find the other nomenclature offensive — has been a going concern for the last five years, when the store’s previous owner, Brian Selwood, got wind of the dish from a friend who enjoyed it while traveling in Alberta.
The redneck taco comes in many guises: some with slow-cooked pulled pork on top of a corn cake stead of a tortilla, piled with coleslaw, while others use crispy Doritos — called Walking Tacos — a popular street and festival food in the U.S.
The Naramata General Store’s version (based on Selwood’s friend’s story) was developed by the store's longtime creative cook Gillian Marten, and the rest, as they say, is history.
The Friday-only pleasure begins around 11:45 a.m. when a tidal rush of customers belly up to the counter to place their orders. Made to order, one bag of cheese-flavoured Doritos is given a gentle even smash before the bag is slit along the side. The bag now opens up to become the dish (or handheld bowl), where the lightly crushed chips are topped with homemade seasoned taco meat, shredded cheese, sour cream, salsa, optional hot sauce and a flourish of lettuce.
Hey, you could almost call it a salad! The seasoned ground beef evokes comforting childhood memories when Hamburger Helper and Sloppy Joes were considered a special weekend treat.
Delivered spiked with a plastic fork, this real hot mess is a greasy, cheesy, rich, sloppy, crunchy and filling one-two-punch, enjoyed by locals, kids, tourists, construction and farming crews alike. Its popularity means it sells out early, often by 1 p.m., and the record for Redneck Tacos served on a single Friday is 70!
It’s a no dress code, come-as-you-are democratic summons for sustenance, served up with friendly banter from the takeout window. Enjoyed in a car or truck where the windows get steamed up, or taken to the beach and enjoyed al fresco, there’s no need to overthink this unashamed indulgence. Add on a fizzy pop, a craft beer or glass of wine to make it fancy — I found an Alka-Seltzer chaser the perfect pairing.
But why only Fridays, Naramata?
Well, according to Mike Bernardo, the store’s co-owner, it wouldn’t be special now, would it? Indeed, the taco-in-a-bag competes neck-to-neck with the constant stream of freshly made sandwiches that are the store’s lunchtime bread and butter. The TIB makes TGIF extra special.
Redneck Tacos, or Taco-in-a-Bag are available every Friday lunch at the Naramata General Store, 219 Robinson Avenue. There are no fancy linens – just a few extra paper napkins, please.
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable.